The wife of former minister Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, approached the Sindh High Court to file a case declaring the death of her late husband as murder.



Dania Shah, the third wife of the late Aamir Liaquat, claimed that his death was not natural but was, in fact, a murder. She is now seeking the court's intervention in the matter.

The court adjourned the hearing on Dania Shah's application and ordered a reply to be filed within three weeks.