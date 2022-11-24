Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 1,773 nomina­tion papers were accepted by the relevant Returning Of­ficers (ROs) for local govern­ment elections on 101 union councils (UCs) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

A total of 490 candidates were contesting for the seats of chairman and vice chair­man in 101 union councils.

The returning officers had already completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates on No­vember 18, according the ECP’s spokesman.

The lists of candidates will be displayed on Nov 29, while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by Nov 30. Election symbols will be allotted to candidates on December 1. The Final list of candidates will be displayed on the same date. Polling will be held on December 31.

A total of 134 nomination papers for the seats reserved for non-Muslims and 503 nomination papers for seats reserved for women have been accepted by the return­ing officers. He said as many as 331 nomination papers for seats reserved for farm­ers/workers; 314 papers on the seats reserved for youth have also been accepted.

The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed four additional session judges, Islamabad as appellate authorities for 101 union councils for im­pending Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad capital territory (ICT).

The candidates contest­ing LG elections from the federal capital can file ap­peals against the rejection or acceptance of their nom­ination papers in the offices of additional sessions judg­es from Monday to Wednes­day (Nov 21-23).

Three appellate authori­ties have been tasked to hear appeals of 25 union councils.

While one appellate au­thority has been assigned to decide the appeals of the candidates contesting in 26 union councils from Nov 24 to 28.