RAWALPINDI - One per­son was killed and another was wounded when a speeding 22-wheeler truck overturned on Wednesday on M-1 near ser­vice area Hakla. According to details, the accident occurred on M-1 near service area Hakla where a truck overturned, kill­ing one person on the spot and injuring another. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and in­jured to the hospital