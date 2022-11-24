Share:

LAHORE - At least 134 cases of dengue fever were report­ed in the province on Wednesday whereas four more people died of the disease during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department, a to­tal of 18,296 cases of dengue had been reported so far during the current year while 45 people died of virus and 486 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 69 cases of dengue in Lahore while seven cases were reported in Multan, 22 in Gujranwala, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Faisala­bad, three each in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh, two each in Sheikhupura, Kasur and Narowal, one in Sialkot, Gujrat, Lodharan, At­tock, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang during the last 24 hours till filing this news.All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conduct­ed. The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD had killed dengue larvae at 1,899 places in the prov­ince during continuous daily based surveillance