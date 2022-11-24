Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government grants promotion to 20 high rank bureaucrates of grade 20, 19 and 18 in the province. In the pursuance of promotion orders 7 top rank officials of grade have been promoted to grade 21, whereas 12 top rank officers belonging to grade 19 have been promoted to grade 20. Meanwhile one officer of grade 18 has been promoted to grade 19, by Punjab government here on Wednesday.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Transport Department / Chairman, Pro­vincial Transport Authority (PTA)

MUHAMMAD AHSAN WAHEED (BS-20) has been promoted to BS-21. The post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Transport Department shall remain up­graded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Waheed and as long as it is held by him. Member (Enqui­ries-II), Services & General Administra­tion Department,KAMRAN ABDULLAH SIDDIQUI (BS-20), has been promoted to BS-21, The post of Member (Enquiries-II), S&GAD will remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Mr. Kam­ran Abdullah Siddiqui and as long as it is held by him. Member, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, PunjabMR. AHMAD ALI ZAFAR (BS-20), had been promoted to BS-21, The post of Member, CMIT, Punjab will remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Mr. Ahmad Ali Zafar and as long as it is held by him. Secretary (Ser­vices), Services & General Administration Department, South Punjab,NOSHEEN MALIK (BS-19), has been transferred, and directed to report to S&GAD enabling her to proceed on ex-Pakistan leave w.e.f. 25.12.2022 to 30.09.2024.

Member (Secretary), Board of Revenue, South Punjab, TANWIR IQBAL TABAS­SUM (BS-20), has been promoted to BS-21, and upon such promotion he is trans­ferred and posted as Secretary (Services), S&GAD, South Punjab, vice Ms. Nosheen Malik (PAS/BS-19), transferred.

Member (Colonies), Board of Revenue, PunjabZIA ULLAH MALIK (BS-20),has been promoted to BS-21 on officiating ba­sis, in his cadre and upon such promotion he is allowed to continue serving at his present place of posting. Member (Social Infrastructure), Planning & Development Board, Punjab.

MUHAMMAD SHAFIQ AHMAD (BS-20), has been promoted to BS-21, The post of Member (Social Infrastructure), P&D Board, Punjab will remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to him as long as it is held by him.

Member (Judicial-I), Board of Revenue, MUHAMMAD IBRAHIM JUNAID (BS-19) has been promoted to BS-20,

IMTIAZ NAZIR (BS-19), Director (Admn.), Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) has been promoted to BS-20, and posted as Mem­ber, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Punjab, Lahore, against a vacant post. Member (Private Sector Development), Planning & Development Board, Punjab RASHAD AHMAD KHAN (PMS (BS-20 – on officiating basis), has been promoted to BS-20, on regular basis, in his cadre and upon such promotion he is allowed to continue serving at his present place of posting. AFTAB AHMAD (BS-20 – on officiating basis), Member (Judicial-II), Board of Revenue, Punjab has been pro­moted to BS-20.

SYEDA MALIKA (PMS (BS-20 – on of­ficiating basis), Secretary, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has been promoted to BS-20, on regular basis, in her cadre and upon such promotion she is transferred and posted as Member, Planning & Development Board, Punjab, against a vacant post.

MUHAMMAD ZAMAN WATOO (BS-19), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Public Prosecution Department hasbeen promoted to BS-20, on officiating basis.

SAFINA SIDDIQUE (PMS (BS-19), Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Education Ini­tiative Management Authority (PEIMA) has been promoted to BS-20, on officiat­ing basis, and posted as Director General, Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Pun­jab, Lahore, against a vacant post, to actu­alize her promotion.

HAFIZ ANEES-UR-REHMAN (BS-19), Controller, Printing & Stationary, Punjab, Lahore has been promoted to BS-20. Offi­cer on Special Duty, S&GAD, SHAFAAT ALI (BS-20 – on officiating basis), has been promoted to BS-20, and posted as Direc­tor General, Directorate General of Local Government & Community Development, Punjab, Lahore, against a vacant post.

ZUBAIR WAHEED (PMS (BS-20 – on officiating basis), Member, Chief Minis­ter’s Inspection Team, Punjab, Lahore has been promoted to BS-20.

Special Secretary (Development), Pri­mary & Secondary Healthcare Depart­ment, DR. SHAHINSHAH FAISAL AZIM (PMS (BS-19), has been promoted to BS-20, on officiating basis.

Secretary, Primary & Second­ary Healthcare Department, South Punjab,MUHAMMAD IQBAL (BS-19), has been promoted to BS-20, on officiating basis.

Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD, MU­HAMMAD TARIQ KHAN (BS-18), has been promoted to BS-19, upon such promotion he is posted as Director (Admn.), Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF), with im­mediate effect, vice Mr. Imtiaz Nazir, transferred.