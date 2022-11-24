Share:

RAWALPINDI - Eight more dengue cases were re­ported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,729. District Coordinator Epi­demics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that 37 pa­tients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, including 18 to the Benazir Bhutto Hos­pital (BBH), 14 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and five to the Holy Family Hos­pital (HFH). He informed that out of the total admitted pa­tients, 21 tested positive, with 14 belonging to Rawalpindi. From November 16 to 22, the health official said that the dis­trict administration, in collabo­ration with allied departments, had registered 22 FIRs, sealed seven premises, issued challans to 17, and notices to 672 on vi­olations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district.