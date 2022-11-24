Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has started a video link system for hear­ing of the issues of police of­ficials across South Punjab to facilitate officials at their posted places.

Conducting the first video link conference with the of­ficials of Rajanpur district here on Wednesday, the ad­ditional IGP said that the offi­cials would be able to discuss their issues through the lat­est system and there would be no need to visit Multan and other offices of senior police officials for Police Or­derly Room Proceedings. He assured that all possible re­sources were being utilized to facilitate police officials, adding that officials’ welfare was the “top priority”.

The Additional IGP said that the officials who par­ticipated in the operation against dacoits were proud of the department and said that a cash prize of Rs 10 mil­lion had been approved for the officials. He underlined that police was striving hard and working round the clock to protect the lives and prop­erties of the citizens, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Sadiq directed officers con­cerned to ensure the best residential arrangements for the police officials in their respective districts. He said that more than 19,000 people died every year in road ac­cidents and urged all station house officers (SHOs) to co­operate with the traffic police in minimising road accidents.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq main­tained that the police per­formance was improving day by day and stressed the need for more improvement. He warned officials of strict legal action in case of their involvement in criminal ac­tivities and abuse of their powers.

He said that the schedule for police orderly room pro­ceedings would be shared at each district through which the officials would partici­pate in the hearing.