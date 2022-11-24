Share:

PESHAWAR - afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and a delegation from the pakistan-afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (paJCCI) have agreed to launch coordinated efforts to address challenges in commerce and trade between the two neighbouring nations. according to a news release released here on wednesday, an agreement was reached during a meeting of the business community with the afghan Consul General. The business delegation led by (paJCCI) Director Ziaul-haq included importers, exporters, custom clearing agents, and merchants from Karachi’s port city. Mufti Noorullah, Commercial attache waheedullah himmat, and Deputy Commercial attache Dr hameedullah were also present on this occasion.