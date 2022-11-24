Share:

RAWALPINDI - An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized over 72 kg drugs in two operations and arrested two accused. According to an ANF head­quarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conduct­ed a raid at International Mail Office Rawalpindi and recovered 28 grams weed from a parcel, received from London. In anoth­er raid, ANF recovered 72 kg of hashish from the se­cret cavities of a truck near Muzaffargarh and arrested two accused, residents of Ziarat. Separate cases have been registered at respec­tive ANF police stations un­der CNS Act 1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.