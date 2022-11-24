Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed President Arif Alvi to review the summary of the Army Chief’s appointment as per constitution and law.

Sources privy to the matter said that President Alvi called on Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, where both the leaders shared their views on several matters – including the COAS’ appointment. During the meeting, President Alvi also briefed Imran on the summary – related to the COAS’ appointment –sent on the behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In response to this, the PTI chairman directed the President to review the summary over the Army Chief’s appointment as per law and the constitution.

Earlier, the president departed from Nur Khan Airbase through a chartered plane to meet the PTI chairman after the federal government’s announcement of the appointment of a new army chief and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.