ISTANBUL - A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkey during Wednesday’s early hours, injuring at least 50 people. The shallow tremor struck about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Istanbul, the country’s largest city, where it was strongly felt. National authorities said the quake was at a magnitude of 5.9 -- lower than the 6.1 given by the uS Geological Survey -- and its epicentre was in Duzce province’s Golyaka district, though it also shook other nearby cities. “We were woken up with a big noise and tremor,” Duzce resident Fatma Colak told AFP. “We got out of our homes in panic and now we are waiting outside.” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who visited Golyaka, said one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a balcony out of panic. Initial images showed people covered in blankets outside their homes during the early morning. Some were seen placing blankets on the floor outside, and lighting fires for warmth. Authorities said schools would be closed on Wednesday in Duzce and Sakarya provinces.