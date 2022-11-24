Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gun battle broke out between two groups in Miyal village of volatile Chontra apparently over old enmity leaving many persons injured, informed sources on Wednesday. A female was raped by a government official in Kallar Sye­dan, they added.

According to sources, an armed clash took place between Azhar Group and Rabnawaz Group in Miyal Village of Chontra apparently over an old enmity. Resultantly, many per­sons suffered injuries, they said. The injured persons were being shifted to hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment when gun men, linked to Azhar Group, again targeted the ambulance while injuring two more persons. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and started investigation.

A senior police officer told media that police are trying to arrest the culprits. In Kallar Sye­dan, a female accused Adeel Hussain of raping her multiple times after luring her for mar­riage. Police registered case against accused and held him. According to the victim woman, her mother visited THQ Hospital Kallar Sye­dan for medical treatment where she met with Adeel. She added Adeel later visited her house and developed relation with her. She alleged Adeel raped her after luring her for marriage. She appealed police to register case against him. Police held the rapist and started inves­tigation.