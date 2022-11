Share:

Balochistan Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution which recommended provincial government to ensure provision of pension and other dues to employees on time after their retirement in the province.

The resolution was tabled by opposition leader Sikandar Advocate in the session of Provincial Assembly, which was held in Quetta on Thursday with Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail in the chair.

Later, Deputy Speaker adjourned the session of the assembly for indefinite time.