QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly has constitut­ed a special committee to take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

According to details, the commit­tee – which will be headed by acting speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail – will take up the issue of low gas pres­sure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

The committee also included Op­position Leader Malik Sikander Khan (JUI-F), two members from Balo­chistan Awami Party (BAP) and par­liamentary leaders of other political parties. The committee was formed af­ter Parliamentary Secretary for Health Khalil Garage Bhutto moved the mo­tion against gas and electricity short­ages in the assembly. The special com­mittee will visit Islamabad to take up the issues with petroleum and power ministries and other authorities.