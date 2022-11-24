ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to auction more commercial plots in the coming month with an expectation to fetch Rs.20 billion as revenue but it has failed to prepare a digital record of its remaining commercial land bank so far.
Though the civic authority is selling commercial plots to meet its developmental and non-developmental expenditures since its creation, however, surprisingly, the civic body lacks complete data of its remaining ‘sellable plots’ worth billions of rupees, which is otherwise quite necessary for the long-term planning.
Reliable sources informed this scribe that there is no digital record available with the authority at present that shows how many commercial plots are left behind in its land bank and a fresh working is carried out every time on the desire of CDA high-ups.
Multiple people dealing with the practice of selling commercial plots confirmed to The Nation that the civic authority could not prepare a digital record of the remaining sellable plots and prior to every auction, the respective dealing officers of different residential sectors, planning wing and estate wing sit together and prepare a list of plots for upcoming auction.
“There are several commercial plots available in old residential sectors i.e. F-6 and F-7, but we don’t have any comprehensive data in this regard,” a senior officer of the estate wing informed, adding: “The authority can better plan and earn more money if it knows how much and where its properties exist in the city.”
He explained further that the price of plots in old sectors is much higher as compared to the relatively new sectors or underdeveloped sectors. Selling commercial plots in new sectors is also causing a loss of billions of rupees as the investors are unwilling to pay high prices in underdeveloped sectors