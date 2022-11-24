Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Author­ity (CDA) is preparing to auction more commercial plots in the coming month with an expectation to fetch Rs.20 bil­lion as revenue but it has failed to pre­pare a digital record of its remaining commercial land bank so far.

Though the civic authority is sell­ing commercial plots to meet its de­velopmental and non-developmen­tal expenditures since its creation, however, surprisingly, the civic body lacks complete data of its remaining ‘sellable plots’ worth billions of ru­pees, which is otherwise quite neces­sary for the long-term planning.

Reliable sources informed this scribe that there is no digital re­cord available with the authority at present that shows how many commercial plots are left behind in its land bank and a fresh work­ing is carried out every time on the desire of CDA high-ups.

Multiple people dealing with the practice of selling commercial plots confirmed to The Nation that the civic authority could not prepare a digital record of the remaining sellable plots and prior to every auction, the respective dealing offi­cers of different residential sectors, planning wing and estate wing sit together and prepare a list of plots for upcoming auction.

“There are several commercial plots available in old residential sec­tors i.e. F-6 and F-7, but we don’t have any comprehensive data in this regard,” a senior officer of the estate wing informed, adding: “The author­ity can better plan and earn more money if it knows how much and where its properties exist in the city.”

He explained further that the price of plots in old sectors is much higher as compared to the relatively new sectors or underdeveloped sec­tors. Selling commercial plots in new sectors is also causing a loss of billions of rupees as the investors are unwilling to pay high prices in underdeveloped sectors