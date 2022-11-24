Share:

KARACHI -The two-member alleged street criminal gang named Chhotu Gang was arrested from Etihad Town. Station House Officer Etihad Town Police Station Ghulam Rasool Arbab along with his staff successfully acted on secret information and arrested the accused, said police sources on Wednesday. The police arrested the accused namely Usman and Farhanullah, said to be opera-tives of Chhotu Gang, involved in street crimes. One pistol along with live rounds, mobile phone and cash were recovered from the possession of the accused.

