Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Wednesday that the appointment process for the new chief of army staff (COAS) is likely to be completed on Thursday.

In a statement, Khawaja Asif said that the summary is likely to be forwarded to the president on Thursday. He added that he does not think that the president will raise any issue regarding the summary.

Asif said that all phases of the new COAS appointment are expected to be completed by Thursday.

He said that the receiving of the summary late Tuesday night removed the reservations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah.

The defence minister said that they remained in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for two to three months. He added that the discussions could proceed if seriousness is exhibited from the other side.

Earlier in the day, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that President Dr Arif Alvi will consult him regarding the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS).

He censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for holding consultations with a proclaimed offender regarding the key appointment. “I am the head of my political party and the president will definitely consult me.”

He added that they are only demanding the immediate organisation of fresh elections. Khan clarified that he does not want the army chief of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman of his own choice but merit in the institutions.

Regarding the army chief’s summary, Imran Khan said that PTI will decide on exercising its political right after the finalization of the name. The PTI chief said after receiving the summary, he and the president will act in accordance with the law and Constitution.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Shehbaz Sharif will send a summary seeking the appointment of the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS) to President Arif Alvi soon.