ISLAMABAD - The commission constituted in the light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to investigate the grievances of Baloch students has called for confidence building measures to be initiated by the state to restore trust among the Baloch people. The 8th meeting of the commission constituted in the light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to investigate the grievances of Baloch students was held here at Parliament House on Wednesday. Member National Assembly, Sardar Akhtar Mengal chaired the meeting. The Secretary of the commission briefed the members regarding progress made so far in connection with compilation of the report to be submitted before the court in the coming days. The members held detailed discussion over the content of the draft report in light of interaction with different stakeholders in particular during their recent visit to Quetta. The members were of unanimous view that findings to be made part of the report should reflect detailed analytical narration of facts in conformity with the ground realities whereas the recommendations, so formulated, must stimulate cogent action on part of the federal government, provincial governments, security agencies and other stakeholders towards solution of the issue. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, convener, stressed that views of all sides including security agencies should be incorporated in the report and emphasised upon the significance of political solution over military approach. He added that confidence building measures have to be initiated by the state to restore trust among the Baloch people. The convener expressed resolve that the commission will make a sincere endeavour to prepare and submit a comprehensive report covering the issue from all dimensions and suggesting a way forward. The commission decided to invite representatives of the media and human rights activists during next meeting. It was further decided that members will provide further input on the draft report in the light of discussion held on Wednesday.