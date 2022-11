Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Wednesday indicted the accused suspects in the TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case at Minar-i-Pakistan. While hearing the TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case, the court indicted the accused suspects including Rambo, Asad Azmat, Muhammad Bilal and others. However, the suspects who were presented before the court denied the indictment.