QUETTA - Paki­stan Customs on Wednesday seized 5,000 expensive mobile phones smuggled to Gwadar from Dubai via boat. The team of Paki­stan Customs in a raid on a tip-off at the Gwadar shore seized 5000 cell phones that were being loaded into a vehicle. The seized cell phones are worth over Rs200 million. The case against the smugglers has been registered, the Customs spokesperson said. The Model Customs Collector­ate of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi has foiled an at­tempt to smuggle iPhones worth Rs10 million. According to Cus­toms spokesperson, the authori­ties deployed at the International Departure were informed that an attempt would be made to smug­gle mobile phones and electronic items from Sharjah to Karachi