Pakistan is one of the largest countries in the world by land, area, copper, gold, gas, and several other products. Pakistan is known to the development of the world. But unfortunately, Pakistan is impacted by deforestation. According to the experts, forests should cover at least 25% of the total area of a country. But unfortunately, in Pakistan, only 45% of the total area is covered with forest.

Deforestation is a major environmental concern in the world. Deforestation includes the cutting down, burning, and destructing of forests. It is the first link in a chain of environmental degradation that includes erosion, climate change, air pollution, and the loss of hardwood and fuel wood.

Forests are being cut down in Pakistan at a petrifying rate. Pakistan is not self-sufficient in wood-based products and spends billions of resources for them. These resources are also shrinking at a rate of one percent which will have dreadful effects on the people of Pakistan. The Main causes of one of the major causes of climate change in Pakistan is deforestation. Due to less supply of Sui gas, people cut down trees for cooling purposes in many areas. Thus, increasing deforestation is decreasing biodiversity.

NASIR ALIM,

Khzudar.