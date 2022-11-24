RAWALPINDI - Shopkeepers, business community, commuters and residents of Adiala Road are facing huge inconvenience as road carpeting has not been done despite passage of many months.
A couple of months back, former federal minister on Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, both PTI leaders, had announced allocation of millions of rupees as fund for the carpeting of dilapidated Adiala Road. The contractor has also begun digging of road and off loaded the crush, sand and other material. However, renovation work has been stopped due to reasons best known to contractor and the PTI leaders.
“We are not finding any construction activity on the site. Dust and mud in case of rain is disturbing us a lot. We are sick,” said Ashfaq Khan, a shopkeeper in Kehkashan Colony, said while talking to The Nation on Wednesday.
He said that Adiala Road is a major thoroughfare of the district connecting many areas to GT Road and Motorway but it is in shambles. “Thousands of vehicles move on the broken road round the clock and often get stuck in gigantic traffic jam,” he said.
Many other traders and shopkeepers also said they are facing lower sales owing to delay in completion of the project by the ministers of PTI government.
“We were relieved when the road was constructed some time back and it turned out short-lived as civic bodies started construction of the drain. Now the road has been left unpaved as a result and we are inhaling dust,” said Asher Ahmed, a hotel owner. He said a little rain in city turns Adiala Road into swimming pool adding that the government is not taking any notice of the delay.
Zameer Haider, a transporter, said that like many other vehicle owners he is also facing a huge loss due to broken road. “I have to visit mechanic workshop twice in a month to get my vehicle repaired,” he said.
Talking to this correspondent, Rukhsana Bibi, Iram Abbasi, Ayesha Khan, Sumaira Ameen and Zofishan Ahmed of Sanjoli Estate said people are suffering from asthma and skin allergy due to the dust. The administration should sprinkle water on the road till its construction, they demanded. They also demanded earlier completion of Adiala Road.
District government high-ups and the leaders of PTI were not available for their comments over the issue.