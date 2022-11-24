Share:

Doctors will remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s leg band on Thursday (today).

A two-member team of doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, headed by Dr Khalid Niazi has reached Zaman Park.

The former prime minister’s leg band will be removed today as he is scheduled to lead Haqeeqi Azadi March in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Dr Niazi said after removing the leg band and base will be made which will help Imran Khan in walking.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has started coordinating with party leaders to succeed in their November 26 Rawalpindi protest.

According to details, the PTI Chief contacted party leaders to communicate the strategy for their November 26 protest from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

The PTI Chief agreed to reach Rawalpindi via helicopter on November 26.

The decision regarding staying in Rawalpindi would be made on the spot. The PTI Chief has ordered MPAs and MNAs to bring workers along with them. Every lawmaker has been instructed to bring at least 2000-3000 workers to the protest.