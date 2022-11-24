Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Dr Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday launched Ababeel patrolling force to check street crimes and maintain law and order in the district. On the occasion, the DPO told media persons that the highly trained personnel of the Ababeel force would overcome street crimes in the district. He said that launching of the Ababeel force was a gift for the people of the southern district. Besides provision of motorbikes the new force would also be equipped with modern weapons and communication gadgets, he added. The DPO asked the people to call 15 for help in any emergency and the Ababeel force personnel would reach them in five minutes.