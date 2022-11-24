Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said the Sindh government was ready for the local bodies elections and the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections on January 15 will be placed before the Sindh Cabinet.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 3rd Mini Theses Show for Textile Design under Arts and Crafts Institute at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, said a statement.

Murtuza Wahab said ECP was a constitutional body and every possible effort would be made to implement its decision regarding the local bodies elections.

He said that KMC was ready to fully support the programs for the promotion of arts and culture in 46 major parks of KMC. There was an urgent need to promote positive and meaningful things in society, he added.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Murtaza Wahab visited various stalls and saw the samples of textile designs displayed there and interacted with the students who developed them. He said that he was extremely happy to know that the Institute of Arts and Crafts has provided opportunities for education and training to youth from all walks of life.

“I am grateful to the Arts Council for carrying forward the vision of the Sindh Chief Minister in which steps are being taken to highlight the talents of people with physical disabilities,” he added.

Wahab said that boys and girls from different areas of Karachi were getting training in the institute for whom admission in expensive arts schools was not possible.

“In this way, we are promoting our art and culture. The Arts Council is doing this with the support of the Sindh government. People from all over the world come to the programs here and we project a positive image of our city, province and country,” the Administrator said.

He said this was Pakistan that Allama Iqbal had dreamed of and for the establishment of which the founder of Pakistan fought tirelessly.

The Administrator said that the land of KMC was the property of the citizens and measures are being taken for its best possible use. He said that he will consider every proposal that is good for the people of Karachi.

He said that various universities of Pakistan were providing regular education in textile designing, adding that there were vast opportunities for exports in the textile sector. He further said that students in the field of textile designing were talented and had the ability to cope with modern trends.

The President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah also addressed the ceremony and informed about the details of the various arts and culture programs under the Arts Council.