LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday disposed of a bail application, filed by an accused, Murtaza Amjad, in multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case. Account­ability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the bail application. The accused appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail, during the proceedings. To a court query, the National Accountabil­ity Bureau’s investigation officer submitted that NAB did not re­quire the custody of the accused. He submitted that Anjum Amjad, widow of the accused Dr Amjad and mother of the accused, had made a plea bargain with the bu­reau on behalf of all accused.

At this stage, Murtaza’s counsel submitted that Rs 1 billion were given to the bureau at the time of approval of the plea bargain whereas the first installment of Rs 1 billion would be given in mid December. Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail plea of Murtaza Amjad in the light of the statement of the investigation of­ficer. NAB had filed Eden Hous­ing Society reference and nomi­nated Dr Amjad, Anjum Amjad and their children as the accused. However, Dr Amjad passed away a few months ago. NAB had al­leged that the accused deprived thousands of affectees of their hard-earned money worth bil­lions of rupees