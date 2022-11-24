Share:

A meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in progress in Islamabad.

At the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister termed the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund for the countries affected by climate change and assurances by the international community to help Pakistan deal with the devastation caused by floods as a big triumph of the country on diplomatic front.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for successfully highlighting the damage wreaked by Pakistan floods at the climate summit in Sharm Al Sheikh.

Shehbaz Sharif also commended relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood ravaged areas.

The cabinet offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of Principal Secretary Syed Tauqeer Shah as well as the personnel of law enforcing agencies martyred in recent incidents.