LAHORE - Iran Shotokan Karate Federation has awarded honorary black belt 1st Don and chief guest shield to Prof Faisal Fayyaz, Founder & President of Sports Promotion Society International (SPSI), during the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Kancha Mamorou Mewa Cup Karate Championship 2022. Faisal also received best Educator Award 2022, world most inspirational teacher, global Excellence Award and honorary doctorate award on World Teachers Day on October 5, 2022. He has also signed an MoU with Six International Indonesian Universities while other affiliations and collaborations are in process for the promotion and development of physical education and sports sciences especially for youth of Pakistan.