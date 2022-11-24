Share:

PESHAWAR - The IM-Sciences University in Peshawar has offered a 15-day capacity-building course for Afghan students interested in a career in fashion design. According to a press release released here on Wednesday, the training is part of the Empowering Women Society initiative organised with the help of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a German organisation. “This programme intends to build new business models and supply channels for Afghans to promote business and job prospects in the fashion industry,” stated Dr Mohsin Khan, Director of IM-Sciences. In his opening remarks, he emphasised the commercial prospects available in the fashion industry. He stated that the training course began on Tuesday and will last 15 days. During the training, skilled facilitators from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University and Iqra National University (INU) Peshawar will impart training to the participants. Representatives from FNF, Birgit Lamm and Aamir Amjad and members of the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar, Waheedullah Himmat and Hameed Fazl-Khel attended the opening session of the training.