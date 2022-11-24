Share:

PESHAWAR - Ghulam Ali, a leader of the Jamiat ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JuI-F) and former senator, was appointed Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday after President Dr Arif Alvi approved a summary from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in this regard. Later, Ghulam Ali took oath as KP Governor. Ghulam Ali was appointed after an eight-month search as former Governor Shah Farman had stepped down on April 11, 2022. Since Shah Farman’s resignation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has been working as acting governor. Previously, the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and JuIF leaders were considered for the position, but Maulana Fazlur Rahman was able to persuade his allies to give him the governorship of the province where the PTI has been in power for the past nine years. Ghulam Ali began his political career in the early 1980s after being elected as a councillor for the Municipal Corporation of Peshawar. he was also elected the district nazim of Peshawar later when he had defeated late ANP leader haroon Bilour, whose father, Bashir Bilour (late), was a provincial minister in those days. From March 2009 to March 2015, Ghulam Ali also remained a senator, and he also served on KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015. From 2009 to 2012, he was the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting. Ghulam Ali is a Peshawar-based businessman. he is an active JuIF member and is close to the party leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman. his son Zubair Ali is the mayor of Peshawar. During his tenure as district nazim, he had built Mufti Mehmood Flyover and Malik Saad Flyover in the provincial capital. The government led by Asif Ali Zardari had awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Ghulam Ali for his services in August 2012 when he was serving as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.