The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday annulled the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to inform the suspect before arrest.

The ruling came in the light of the written plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the LHC’s decision in Hamza Shehbaz’s case.

The LHC had earlier ordered to inform Hamza prior to his arrest in connection with the cases of Saaf Pani, Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan took up the NAB’s plea and annulled the LHC’s order, declaring it illegal.

The SC ruled that the prevailing law had no provision to inform any accused before the arrest and the high court’s order to inform Hamza Shahbaz 10 days before the arrest shouldn’t be made as a court example.

The bench wrapped up the case on the basis of the LHC’s order being ineffective.