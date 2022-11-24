Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad high Court (IhC) Wednesday refused to pass any directions in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking permission of landing of a helicopter carrying Imran Khan at Parade Ground and directed Khan to approach the administration in this regard. A single bench of IhC comprising Chief Justice of IhC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of a petition moved by PTI’s divisional president Malik Sajid. In the permission, the PTI sought permission for the rally to pass through the capital city and also to allow Imran Khan’s helicopter to land in the Parade Ground. During the hearing, PTI lawyer informed the court that Imran Khan has issued the call for a public gathering in Rawalpindi on November 26. Justice Aamer inquired that if the application submitted to the administration regarding the aforementioned has been rejected? The PTI’s counsel replied that they have submitted the application and another request for Rawat was also submitted prior to this. he added that they have also asked for the court’s permission regarding PTI Chainman Imran Khan’s helicopter to land in the Parade Ground. The CJ IhC responded that the court cannot provide helipad services. The lawyer appealed that the court should direct the administration to decide on their request as per the law. At this, the IhC Chief Justice remarked that the said matter comes in the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi administration and, therefore, the court cannot pass directions in this regard.