Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and deposed prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that President Arif Alvi would "work" with him on the appointment of a new army chief.

In a tweet posted on the PTI's official Twitter handle, the former premier stated that "after the summary is received, the president and I will work according to the Constitution".

Earlier, the PTI chief had said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of a new army chief as he was the party chief.

He asserted that if the prime minister can liaise with an “absconder” – a reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif – then the president can consult with him as he is the party chief.

“I am in contact with the president over the summary related to a key appointment. He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister goes to an absconder so I am a party head,” Imran said in an interview on a private news channel.

“The president will absolutely discuss the matter with me,” he further said and added that he was not aware of who they will appoint but “the president and I have decided that we will play with this within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution”.

It may be noted that the tweet has come only minutes after news broke that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next army chief and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculations.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a tweet where she stated that the summary has been sent to President Alvi.

Under the Constitution, the president may stretch the appointment of the new army chief for 25 days. Sources told The Express Tribune that the government had several plans in case the president delayed the summary.

It has the authority to appoint the vice chief of army staff (VCOAS) as there is no requirement for the president's approval for this purpose.

The government may also promote a lieutenant general to a full-fledged general for extending the tenure of the officer whose retirement is due.

A government official expressed his surprise that an “unnecessary” discussion was underway over the possibility of delaying the army chief’s appointment summary. “I think this is not an issue at all,” he added.

A PTI leader told The Express Tribune that he did not think that President Alvi would delay the summary.