PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged an inter-universities painting competition at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, with the theme of “Cultural Journey of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. The exhibition’s goal was to introduce the globe to the province’s culture through calligraphy and painting. It also aimed to give young artists a vital platform for displaying their work and gaining support and exposure in the realm of arts. More than 95 art pieces from five public and private universities were shown in three categories: painting, calligraphy, and craft and sculpture. Students from City University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Sarhad University, CECOS University, and the University of Peshawar took part in the show.