LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday formed a full bench for hearing of two dif­ferent petitions regarding disqualification of former pre­mier Imran Khan by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

LHC Chief Justice Muham­mad Ameer Bhatti would head the bench, whereas Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi would be its members.

The single bench compris­ing Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi had referred the peti­tions to the LHC chief jus­tice with a request to form a larger bench for their hear­ing. The court observed that the petitioners had raised important law points, which needed to be decided by a larger bench.