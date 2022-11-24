LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday formed a full bench for hearing of two different petitions regarding disqualification of former premier Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.
LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti would head the bench, whereas Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi would be its members.
The single bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi had referred the petitions to the LHC chief justice with a request to form a larger bench for their hearing. The court observed that the petitioners had raised important law points, which needed to be decided by a larger bench.