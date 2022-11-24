Share:

RAWALPINDI - Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Wednesday remarked that the court would look at the situation arising from the long march and possible sit-in in Rawalpindi and would also examine who played what role in the previous sit-in.

“If found guilty, action will be taken against him according to law,” he said.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was hearing the petitions seeking immedi­ate orders to stop PTI’s ongoing long march and initiating action against those leaders and work­ers involved in blocking roads leading to closures of schools, colleges and paralysing normal life in twin cities. Commission­er Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Shohaib Ali, CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari, CTO Taimoor Khan, DIG Motorways Yousaf, section officer of Ministry of Communications and represen­tatives of IB were present in the courtroom during the hearing of petitions.

The apex court has ordered is­suance of notice again to former premier and PTI chief Imran Khan in response to multiple petitions filed against block­age of roads and usurping basic rights of citizens by PTI during protests against assassination attempt on party chief.

Earlier, the apex court was in­formed that the previous notice could not be executed due to absence of Imran Khan on the given address.

Whereas, Faisal Chaudhry Ad­vocate appeared before the court on behalf of Asad Umar, General Secretary PTI. When the court resumed hearing in the petitions, the prosecutor submitted a sealed report about sit-ins on behalf of DG Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Likewise, RPO Rawalpindi, DC Rawalpindi, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Additional Secre­tary Interior and Ministry of Communications also tabled their performance reports dur­ing protests and sit-ins by PTI.

The court was also informed about the sit-ins and protests of PTI planned for November 26.

Lawyer of Asad Umer sought time for submission of reply of his client. Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf remarked that the pros­ecutor should ask from DG IB about de-sealing of the reply of the bureau as copies would also be provided to the petitioners and other respondents. He also observed that the duty of mo­torway police is to regulate the traffic and no doubt the job is being done with commitment and dedication by the motorway police but this is a serious issue and it should be taken seriously.

The judge asked about the rep­resentative of Ministry of Com­munications on which Section Officer Razaq showed his pres­ence. The judge shared with the section officer the version of DIG Motorways that he had alerted the ministry about closure of mo­torway by the PTI protestors. The section officer replied to court that DIG is speaking truth before the court. He added the Ministry of Communications also informed Ministry of Interior about the sit­uation caused by protests of PTI adding that the Ministry of Inte­rior also alerted the provincial authorities. “The court will as­certain the fault of the authorities because a new situation of law and order observed,” the judge said. “There should be some strong steps to be taken in this regard and the law should also be amended if needed,” remarked Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf.

Advocate Malik Saleh Muham­mad has argued before the court that the district administration is again planning to close schools ahead of PTI protests and sit-ins on November 26 in Rawalpindi. “We can’t take action on predic­tions and will see when it will be done,” the court said.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf postponed hearing till 5 December 2022