ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National Heri­tage and Cultural Division has dedicated the upcoming annual mega cultural event “Lok Mela” Folk Festival of Pakistan to flood affectees to be organized from No­vember 25 to December 4. The objective of the festival is to promote Pakistan’s in­digenous folk heritage and provide a platform to tra­ditional and practitioners associated with different craft and musical tradi­tions to demonstrate their skills and win recognition of their talent at national level, said a statement is­sued here Wednesday