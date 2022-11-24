ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National Heritage and Cultural Division has dedicated the upcoming annual mega cultural event “Lok Mela” Folk Festival of Pakistan to flood affectees to be organized from November 25 to December 4. The objective of the festival is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage and provide a platform to traditional and practitioners associated with different craft and musical traditions to demonstrate their skills and win recognition of their talent at national level, said a statement issued here Wednesday
November 24, 2022
