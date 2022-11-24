Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus one and Murree four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus seven, Pulwama zero and Baramula minus one degree centigrade.