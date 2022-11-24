Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday said that the injustices were being committed with the province in the distribution of gas and electricity and demanded that the feder-al government give Sindh representation in the federal energy regu-latory bodies and in K-Electric’s board of directors.

He told a press conference that the province would not give up its right to a new agreement between provincial and federal governments on the distribu-tion of gas.

“Even half of the gas produced in Sindh is not available to the people of the province, which creates a feeling of deprivation among people,” he added.

Mr Shaikh said that several complaints of gas shortage were being received from every part of the province including Karachi. “The problem of gas shortage has been going on for many years, and the Paki-stan Tehreek-i-Insaf government did not do anything in this regard,” he said, adding that the previous government did not buy gas when it was available on cheaper rates in the international market. He said that the people facing problems because gas was now very expensive in the international market. The energy minister further said that Sindh had the solution to the energy needs of the country, but the province had been contin-uously neglected.

He said that the Sindh was producing 2,100 MMcf/d of gas and its own re-quirement was 1,600-1,700 MMCFD, while only 700-800 MMCFD was being given to the province.

He said that the province should be given representation in the federal energy institutions. “Requests have been made for the representation of Sindh in Oil and Gas Reg-ulatory Authority (Ogra), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and other federal institutions,” he said, adding that it was hoped that the prime minister would consider our submissions and resolve the economic issues of Karachi.

He said that the gas shortage to the industry in Karachi was forcing the indus-trialists to buy expensive RLNG.

The energy minister said that the industry would be closed and unemployment would increase if the situation persisted.

He demanded that rightful share of gas and representation in the KE board be given to the province.

He said that there was news of suicide of a person sacked by the KE manage-ment. “If our demands regarding K-Electric are not accepted, we will raise this issue in the parliamentary forum as well,” he added.

The minister said that Imran Khan had not been interested in the resolution of gas and electricity crisis in the country. “Imran Khan has been trying to push the country into crisis for the past seven months,” he said, adding that the PTI chief was not interested in solving the country’s problems.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, being the foreign minister, was engaged in efforts to correct the wrong policies of Imran Khan. “Better relations are be-ing established again with friendly countries,” he added.