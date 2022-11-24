Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mah­mood Dogar inaugurated newly-constructed four-storey building of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station, here on Wednesday. Two children of mar­tyrs of Lahore police presented the CCPO with a bouquet at his arrival, and a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him the guard of honour. The CCPO inspected differ­ent sections of the building and laud­ed the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided there. He said that new buildings of four police stations had been inaugurat­ed during the last two months which was a great news for the Lahore po­lice. He said modern infrastructure had been provided to the city police with digitalised facilities. He prom­ised that standardized improvements would be made gradually in all police stations of Lahore. The Gulshan-e-Ravi police station building consists of state-of-the-art four stories cover­ing total area of around three kanals and 10 marlas, with more than 20 ca­pacious rooms including Front Desk, SHO’s room, In-charge Investigation rooms. Muharrar’s room, record room, two separate lockups for male and females.