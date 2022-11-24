LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated newly-constructed four-storey building of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station, here on Wednesday. Two children of martyrs of Lahore police presented the CCPO with a bouquet at his arrival, and a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him the guard of honour. The CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided there. He said that new buildings of four police stations had been inaugurated during the last two months which was a great news for the Lahore police. He said modern infrastructure had been provided to the city police with digitalised facilities. He promised that standardized improvements would be made gradually in all police stations of Lahore. The Gulshan-e-Ravi police station building consists of state-of-the-art four stories covering total area of around three kanals and 10 marlas, with more than 20 capacious rooms including Front Desk, SHO’s room, In-charge Investigation rooms. Muharrar’s room, record room, two separate lockups for male and females.
