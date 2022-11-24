Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday directed that the concerned members of the provincial Assembly should be taken into confidence in the strategy and issues of restoration in flood and rain-affected areas of the province and their consultation to be ensured in all matters for the welfare of flood victims.

He gave this instruction when he was chairing a meeting of the Special Par­liamentary Committee of the Balochistan Assembly as the Chairman Committee/Acting Governor Balochistan in the committee room of the Balo­chistan Assembly to review the rehabilitation activities in the flood and rain affected districts of Balochistan.

The meeting was at­tended by Provincial Minis­ters including Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Haji Mu­hammad Khan Lahri, Mir Naseebullah Marree, Syed Ehsan Shah, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Nawabzada Ghoram Bugti, Parliamen­tary Secretary S&GAD Bushra Rind, Opposition Leader Ma­lik Sikandar Hayat Advocate, members Provincial Assem­bly (MPAs) Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Mir Akbar Mengal, Maulana Abdul Wa­hid Siddique, including Ir­rigation Department, PDMA Department, Secretaries of Board of Revenue, and rep­resentatives of international and regional NGOs, Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar, Director Assem­bly Muhammad Hashim Ka­kar and provincial officers of related departments.

The meeting was apprised that at least 336 people died, 150,000 houses were completely destroyed while 120,000 houses were partial­ly damaged, 500,000 animals were killed. 2221 Kilometers roads were washed away, crops standing on 0.5 million acres of land were destroyed in Balochistan due to heavy moon soon rains and floods during current year.

The work of joint survey has been completed ninety-nine percent in all the af­fected districts except five percent of Subatpur area.