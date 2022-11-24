Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisa­tion Mushaal Hussein Mullick lambasted Na­rendra Modi-led In­dian government for unlawful detention of thousands of innocent Kashmiris including senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and human right defender Khurran Parvez, demanding the world to take notice of the alarming upsurge in human rights violations in the occupied valley since August 5, 2019.

Mushaal, wife of in­carcerated Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Wednes­day stated that the Hin­dutva regime converted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a slaughter house and the world largest open pris­on, said a press release here Wednesday.

She said that Kashmiri Human Rights defender Khurram Parvez had been in illegal detention of Indian authorities for exposing human rights abuses being commit­ted by the Indian forces in the scenic valley.

Mushaal was dis­mayed at the continued deprivation of liberty of Parvez and said that it was nothing but an act of retaliation against a human rights defender for his tireless work documenting and re­porting serious human rights violations, in­cluding enforced disap­pearances and unlawful killings in IIOJK.

The chairperson ex­pressed apprehension that Khurram Parvez, who is presently de­tained at the Rohini Jail in New Delhi, if convict­ed could face up to 14 years of imprisonment or even the death penal­ty like Yasin Malik in fake and fabricated cases.

She urged the world community and human rights activists to force the Indian government to en­sure release of Yasin Ma­lik and Parvez languishing in unlawful detentions. Mushaal said that Yasin Malik, who was facing se­rious health issues, but even then neither he was provided medical nor le­gal assistance.