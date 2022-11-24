Share:

LAHORE - The 50th National Athletics Championships (Men & Women) will get underway tomorrow (Friday) here at Punjab Stadium. The three-day event will see several elite athletes including C’wealth gold-medalist javelin thrower Olympian Arshad Nadeem showcasing their skills and prowess. All the affiliated units of AFP including Army, Navy, PAF, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan will feature in the national athletic activity.