Share:

On behalf of the people of Balicha, I wish to draw your attention towards the need for a free medical dispensary in our village. Balicha is a fast-expanding village which has a government primary school. In our village, there is no qualified doctor. A few ill-informed quacks are playing with the health of the people and the poor are at the complete mercy of God. In the absence of proper medical care, epidemics take a heavy toll on human lives.

Therefore, I request the authorities to fulfil the need of opening a public health dispensary along with providing a well-qualified doctor.

MAHTILLAH HASIL KHAN,

Balicha.