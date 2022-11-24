Share:

The new state-of-the-art radiation machine Halcyon, the most advanced radiation machine of Varian Company, has been made functional for the modern treatment of patients in Inmol Hospital.

The machine costing Rs 40 crore is the most advanced radiation machine in the public sector in Lahore, after which the patient's treatment will be completed in just five minutes. In the past, it was quite difficult to place a patient by CT Scanning each patient, but this machine has the facility of IGRT and this machine will verify the patient's marks daily by CT Scanning and then complete the treatment minutes.

The whole process will be completed in just five minutes. Due to such advanced treatment methods, the treatment of various tumors will improve significantly for patients.

Director Inmol Dr. Abubakar Shahid said that Inmol Hospital is the largest cancer hospital among the 19 cancer hospitals of Pakistan Atomic Energy. These PAEC hospitals bear 80 percent work load of all Pakistan cancer patients. “There are already three modern radiation machines here. Now, after this fourth machine, by the grace of Almighty, our radiation department will work more actively than before.”

He conveyed special thanks to Sohail Kabir of Varian Company, who has done a lot of work in quick installation of this machine. “Now with its installment, now the patients will get the better and quick treatment from Inmol Hospital and more such efforts will be made to facilitate the patients to a large extent.”