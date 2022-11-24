Share:

KARACHI-The National Highway Authority (NHA) has sought details about the motorway funds from Sindh government, misap-propriated in a mega scam on Wednesday.

The NHA has asked about the extent of funds released for land procurement for the motorway project, misappropri-ated in the scandal.

A fact-finding committee of the NHA also visited Matiari and Naushehro Feroz districts. The committee members held meetings with the real owners of the land and sought details of the matter from them, sources said. The highway authority has also demanded of the provin-cial government to handover the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investiga-tion Agency (FIA) for inquiry into the scam. “It is a matter of banking transactions, the NAB should be entrusted for return of the amount,” NHA officials quoted as saying.

Chief Secretary has sought permission from the Chief Minister of Sindh over the matter.

Earlier, the Sindh government wrote to the federal gov-ernment seeking suspension of deputy commissioner Nau-shehro Feroz over his role in the M-6 graft scandal. It has been disclosed that deputy commissioner Tashfeen Alam, has also been involved in the scandal, according to sources. The DC has been in hiding for last four days, sources said. The amount was released by the government to deputy com-missioners for procurement of land for the motorway, was misappropriated.

The Sindh government has also consti-tuted a team for arrest of Tashfeen Alam.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) had released an amount of Rs4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drew Rs1.82 billion cash from bank for procure-ment of land for 70 kilometers of the road, according to documents.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners in-stead of cheques, according to case papers.