HYDERABAD-Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Ahmad Rajput on Wednesday said the historic Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad will be restored soon and made it into an international standard.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Shahbaz Hall, the Chief Secretary directed that Rani Bagh and other recreational parks, schools, hospitals and other development works of the city should be com-pleted within the stipulated period. He warned the concerned officers that delay tactics in develop-ment schemes will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Sohail Rajput emphasized the need to take more effective measures to improve the performance of WASA and said that the departments which have their own funds should complete the development work through these funds. In response to the briefing given by the officers of the Provincial Highways Department, the Chief Secretary directed that the construction works of Hyderabad-Tando Muham-mad Road and other highways should be completed without delay.

The system with regard to devel-opment work must be improved, otherwise departmental action will be taken against responsible of-ficers, Chief Secretary warned. He asked the officers concerned to complete the drinking water scheme for Tando Jam by February 2023.

Despite receiving sufficient amount from M&R funds, he described the education works as unsatisfac-tory and said that in this regard, news were published and aired in the media which was defaming the government.

Commissioner Nadeerm -ul- Rehman Memon while briefing the meeting said that the occupations on HMC property were indicated and very soon the encroachments will be removed and this land will be utilized for the benefit of the people. Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, while briefing the meeting, proposed introducing a fine system like Karachi and increasing the police force to solve the traffic problems in the city.

Chief Secretary assured that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis and said illegal encroach-ment was the main reason for the city’s traffic problem. The DC also briefed the meeting regarding steps being taken for the removal of encroachments in the city and other areas of the district.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to prepare the schemes of schools, roads and hospitals on a priority basis so that funds can be released from the Finance Department after approval of the M&R from the Planning and Development Department.

CS visits AC City office

Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput on Wednesday visited the office of Assistant Commissioner City and

appreciated the performance of the staff. In his meeting with AC City Muhammad Ashraf on the occa-sion, the Chief Secretary said that it was one of the best old office buildings still in its original condition.

Sohail Rajput had also served as Assistant Commissioner (SDM) Hyderabad and was using the same office during the initial days of his career.