LAHORE - Northern suffered their first defeat of the tournament as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended an otherwise disappointing season on a high on the fourth day of the tenth and final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 tournament at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi. Sindh confirmed their spot in the final for the first time under the revamped domestic season (2019-20 onwards) by playing out a dominant draw against Balochistan here at the LCCA Ground while Central Punjab narrowly missed out on a final’s berth after a stalemate against Southern Punjab here at the Gaddafi Stadium. Northern will take on Sindh in the five-day tournament decider at the Gaddafi Stadium from Saturday, 26 November. Northern finished with 135 points topping the table. Sindh occupied the second spot with 128 while Central Punjab stood third with 124 points. Balochistan accumulated 114 points to finish fourth. Southern Punjab had to contend with a fifth spot with a tally of 89 points and despite their impressive tenth round win, defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended at the sixth spot with 78 points. On Wednesday, Balochistan resumed their first innings at 240-2. Imran Butt scored 195 off 314 balls (35 fours). Imran added 210 runs for the third-wicket with his captain Asad Shafiq, who was dismissed for 105 off 144 balls (19 fours). Balochistan, however, lost their last eight wickets for 93 runs and were bowled out for 485 in 132.5 overs. Spinner Danish Aziz took 5-75 while off-spinner Aaliyan Mehmood took 3 wickets. Sindh then asked Balochistan to follow-on, Balochistan were 31-1 when stumps were drawn for the final time in the match.