QUETTA - One person was killed while six oth­ers were injured as a passenger bus overturned near the Mekhtar area of Balochistan, the local ad­ministration said on Wednesday. It said that the Quetta-bound New Mekhtar passenger bus was way from Lahore when it over­turned near the Mekhtar area of Loralai. Resultantly, one person died on the spot while six others sustained serious injuries. Soon after the incident, local admin­istration reached the site and shifted the dead body and in­jured to the Civil Hospital Loralai for medical assistance.