Share:

The Pakistani entertainment sector presently hosts a number of award ceremonies where projects and artists from many sectors are recognized. Yes, a lot of individuals in the nation, even our own singers, designers, and artists, don’t give these prizes any thought because they don’t believe they are fair.

The extravaganza of Pakistan's coveted award show, Lux Style Awards, is the moment of the year and this time, the event wasn't shy of tinsel town's royalty. With its grandeur, glitz, and glam, the LSA 2022 saw a number of giants of the entertainment industry belonging to different categories attending the event.

The Lux Style Awards honor the finest artists in fashion, film, television, and music. The award show brought Lollywood together after a two years gap due to pandemic protocols.

The Lux Style Awards 2022 were no exception to the terrible outfit choices that are a staple of our award ceremonies. The year of jumpsuits and capes was this one. The proper cuts or fittings were not on our celebs’ minds this year. Even many people didn’t worry about ironing garments. Here is a list of famous people who could have performed better.

Merub Ali

Merub Ali was dressed in an ivory two-piece. Even though Merub looked beautiful, her clothing lacked a lot of ironing. Furthermore, it did not fit her frame at all, which is unfortunate because Meerub is a stunning young woman.

Dananeer Mubeen

Dananeer chose a white train connected to a powder blue jumpsuit. Both the white train and the length of her sleeves were absurd. Again, it did not appear to have been well pressed, and the color did not look fantastic for a red carpet occasion.

Humaima Malick

Humaima Malick chose a scarlet gown that was once again ill-fitting. She found the dress’ upper bodice to be completely absurd, and the net gloves did not appear to be a part of the same ensemble. She had a performance that night, so it makes sense that her hair didn’t look great either.

Amar Khan

Amar Khan is a stunning woman with unwavering confidence, but she could use some guidance with her wardrobe. Amar Khan wore a vibrant sari that belonged at brunch rather than on the red carpet.

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi is a stunning girl who is also very fit. Why she chose such ill-fitting clothing is beyond comprehension. Her coat’s length also didn’t make sense to her. However, she somewhat saved him with her lovely face and hair.

Mariyam Nafees

Although Mariyam Nafees’s clothing wasn’t horrible, her neck straps should have been more properly adjusted. Additionally, her hair and cosmetics were useless. She could have looked better if her hair had been tied back or if her makeup had been done in more mauvy hues.